Polymath Market Capitalization Achieves $123.95 Million (POLY)

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 4th. Polymath has a market cap of $123.95 million and $398,079.82 worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Polymath has traded 19.1% lower against the dollar. One Polymath token can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000493 BTC on major exchanges.

About Polymath

Polymath is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Polymath’s official website is www.polymath.network. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polymath’s official message board is blog.polymath.network.

Polymath Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymath (POLY) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Polymath has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 924,998,413 in circulation. The last known price of Polymath is 0.13482322 USD and is down -1.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $452,156.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.polymath.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polymath should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polymath using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

