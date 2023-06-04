Prom (PROM) Price Up 1.8% Over Last Week

Prom (PROM) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 4th. In the last seven days, Prom has traded up 1.8% against the US dollar. One Prom token can currently be bought for approximately $4.38 or 0.00016070 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Prom has a total market cap of $79.89 million and approximately $2.40 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Prom Token Profile

PROM is a token. It launched on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com. The official website for Prom is prom.io. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Prom

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 4.30125501 USD and is up 0.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $2,285,522.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

