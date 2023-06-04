Pure Storage, Inc. to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.13 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:PSTG)

Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) – Zacks Research lifted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Pure Storage in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 31st. Zacks Research analyst V. Doshi now forecasts that the technology company will earn $0.13 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.12. The consensus estimate for Pure Storage’s current full-year earnings is $0.19 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Pure Storage’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $810.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $811.30 million. Pure Storage had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 0.63%.

Pure Storage Price Performance

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Pure Storage from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Pure Storage from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Pure Storage from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Pure Storage from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.33.

NYSE PSTG opened at $34.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a PE ratio of 1,141.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 1.21. Pure Storage has a one year low of $22.14 and a one year high of $35.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pure Storage

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PSTG. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Pure Storage by 11.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 45,388,246 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,157,854,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800,883 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Pure Storage by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,369,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $966,403,000 after purchasing an additional 203,732 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Pure Storage by 4.0% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,395,833 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $367,238,000 after purchasing an additional 557,025 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Pure Storage by 24.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,091,077 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $359,464,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807,489 shares during the period. Finally, Atreides Management LP grew its holdings in Pure Storage by 92.5% during the first quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 7,261,847 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $185,250,000 after purchasing an additional 3,489,559 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 19,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total transaction of $499,562.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 63,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,653,889.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Pure Storage news, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 19,155 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total value of $499,562.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 63,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,653,889.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 28,481 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total value of $697,499.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 192,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,715,059.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the business of delivering innovative and disruptive data storage, products, and services that enable customers to maximize the value of data. The firm is also involved in the provision of data storage and management with a mission to redefine the storage experience by simplifying how people consume and interact with data.

Featured Stories

