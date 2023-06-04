Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Price Target Raised to $39.00

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Wedbush from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for Pure Storage’s FY2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on PSTG. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Pure Storage from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on Pure Storage from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Pure Storage from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on Pure Storage from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on Pure Storage from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.33.

Pure Storage stock opened at $34.25 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,141.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 1.21. Pure Storage has a 12 month low of $22.14 and a 12 month high of $35.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.95 and its 200-day moving average is $26.83.

Pure Storage ( NYSE:PSTG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $810.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $811.30 million. Pure Storage had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 0.63%. Research analysts anticipate that Pure Storage will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 19,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total transaction of $499,562.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,653,889.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 28,481 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total transaction of $697,499.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 192,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,715,059.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 19,155 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total transaction of $499,562.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 63,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,653,889.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Pure Storage in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Pure Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Pure Storage in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in Pure Storage in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Pure Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the business of delivering innovative and disruptive data storage, products, and services that enable customers to maximize the value of data. The firm is also involved in the provision of data storage and management with a mission to redefine the storage experience by simplifying how people consume and interact with data.

