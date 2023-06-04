PVH (NYSE:PVH) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Sunday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $10.00-$10.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $10.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.29 billion-$9.38 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.36 billion. PVH also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $1.70-$1.70 EPS.

PVH stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $77.64. The company had a trading volume of 3,051,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,010,869. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. PVH has a 52 week low of $43.49 and a 52 week high of $94.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.54. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.11.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 2.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PVH will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.75%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PVH shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on PVH from $92.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on PVH from $67.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on PVH from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on PVH from $85.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on PVH from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $90.72.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in PVH by 39.8% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 492 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in PVH by 1.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,483 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PVH by 2.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,444 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of PVH by 69.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 596 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of PVH by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,182 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Tommy Hilfiger, Calvin Klein, and Heritage Brands. The Tommy Hilfiger segment consists of the Tommy Hilfiger North America and Tommy Hilfiger International.

