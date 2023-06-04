PVH (NYSE:PVH) Price Target Raised to $90.00

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $81.00 to $90.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on PVH from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of PVH from $67.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of PVH from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of PVH from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of PVH from $60.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $90.72.

PVH stock opened at $77.64 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 24.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. PVH has a 52 week low of $43.49 and a 52 week high of $94.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.54.

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. PVH had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 11.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PVH will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.75%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in PVH by 1.5% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 9,433 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of PVH by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 492 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PVH by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of PVH by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,483 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in PVH by 1.3% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,860 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Tommy Hilfiger, Calvin Klein, and Heritage Brands. The Tommy Hilfiger segment consists of the Tommy Hilfiger North America and Tommy Hilfiger International.

