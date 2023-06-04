Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Cut by Analyst

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group lowered their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Capri in a note issued to investors on Thursday, June 1st. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.79 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.89. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Capri’s current full-year earnings is $6.09 per share.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. Capri had a return on equity of 38.22% and a net margin of 10.96%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis.

CPRI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Capri from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. TheStreet lowered Capri from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their price target on Capri from $63.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target (down from $58.00) on shares of Capri in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Cowen lowered Capri from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.19.

Shares of CPRI opened at $36.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 2.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Capri has a 1 year low of $34.25 and a 1 year high of $69.25.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Capri by 77.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Capri by 123.5% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capri by 42.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capri in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in Capri by 80.5% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

