Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Reduced by Analyst

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) – Zacks Research lowered their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Deere & Company in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 31st. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $7.83 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $8.07. The consensus estimate for Deere & Company’s current full-year earnings is $31.91 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Deere & Company’s Q3 2024 earnings at $6.41 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $25.74 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $5.90 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $22.25 EPS.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.57 by $1.08. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 43.11% and a net margin of 15.00%. The firm had revenue of $16.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Deere & Company Price Performance

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on DE. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Deere & Company from $512.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $500.00 to $493.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $505.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $510.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $443.86.

DE stock opened at $371.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.96. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $283.81 and a 52 week high of $448.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $377.75 and its 200 day moving average is $406.67. The firm has a market cap of $109.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Deere & Company

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Deere & Company by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,093,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,376,906,000 after buying an additional 208,053 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 41,880.9% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,703,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,814,000 after purchasing an additional 5,689,938 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,807,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,979,416,000 after purchasing an additional 14,732 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,576,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,962,085,000 after purchasing an additional 554,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,393,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,813,871,000 after purchasing an additional 381,506 shares in the last quarter. 75.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Deere & Company

In other Deere & Company news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.69, for a total transaction of $2,536,065.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,372,349.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.78%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Featured Articles

