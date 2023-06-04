Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.25 EPS

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The construction company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.25, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $273.54 million during the quarter. Quanex Building Products had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 17.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS.
Quanex Building Products Stock Performance
Shares of NX stock opened at $26.02 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $864.90 million, a PE ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.35. Quanex Building Products has a 12 month low of $18.00 and a 12 month high of $27.04.
Quanex Building Products Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.29%.
Institutional Trading of Quanex Building Products
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms have recently weighed in on NX. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Quanex Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Quanex Building Products in a report on Tuesday, March 14th.
Quanex Building Products Company Profile
Quanex Building Products Corp. engages in the manufacture of components sold to original equipment manufacturers in the building products industry. It also designs and produces energy-efficient fenestration products in addition to kitchen and bath cabinet components. The firm operates through the following segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, North American Cabinet Components, and Unallocated Corporate and Other.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Quanex Building Products (NX)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/29 – 6/2
- Trading Channel Breakout in Lululemon Brought by Earnings
- What Should Investors Make of These 3 Dividend Cuts?
- Constellation Brands Taps into Growth: Analysts Bullish on Stock
- CrowdStrike: Another Tech Stock to Buy on the Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Quanex Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanex Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.