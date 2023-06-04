Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.25 EPS

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The construction company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.25, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $273.54 million during the quarter. Quanex Building Products had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 17.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS.

Quanex Building Products Stock Performance

Shares of NX stock opened at $26.02 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $864.90 million, a PE ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.35. Quanex Building Products has a 12 month low of $18.00 and a 12 month high of $27.04.

Quanex Building Products Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.29%.

Institutional Trading of Quanex Building Products

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Quanex Building Products by 1,379.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 263,428 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 245,625 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Quanex Building Products during the first quarter worth $250,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Quanex Building Products by 8.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,509 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Quanex Building Products during the fourth quarter worth $238,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Quanex Building Products by 30.7% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,129 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NX. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Quanex Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Quanex Building Products in a report on Tuesday, March 14th.

Quanex Building Products Company Profile

Quanex Building Products Corp. engages in the manufacture of components sold to original equipment manufacturers in the building products industry. It also designs and produces energy-efficient fenestration products in addition to kitchen and bath cabinet components. The firm operates through the following segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, North American Cabinet Components, and Unallocated Corporate and Other.

