Radio Caca (RACA) Price Down 8.8% This Week

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. Radio Caca has a market capitalization of $45.40 million and approximately $3.56 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Radio Caca token can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Radio Caca has traded down 8.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003973 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000105 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 47.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000442 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00025389 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000734 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00008984 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

About Radio Caca

Radio Caca is a token. Its launch date was May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 334,651,566,603 tokens. Radio Caca’s official message board is radiocaca.medium.com. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Radio Caca is www.raca3.com. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Radio Caca

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

