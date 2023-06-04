Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Shares Acquired by AXS Investments LLC

AXS Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Regency Centers comprises 0.7% of AXS Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $2,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Regency Centers by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 171,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,716,000 after purchasing an additional 41,877 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Regency Centers by 73.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 96,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,054,000 after acquiring an additional 41,100 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Regency Centers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $409,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Regency Centers by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 259,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,223,000 after acquiring an additional 68,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in shares of Regency Centers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $306,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

Regency Centers Stock Performance

Regency Centers stock traded up $1.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.26. 970,547 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 933,599. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.16. Regency Centers Co. has a one year low of $51.97 and a one year high of $68.56.

Regency Centers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is currently 115.56%.

Regency Centers announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 9th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Regency Centers from $73.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on Regency Centers from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Regency Centers in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.09.

About Regency Centers

(Get Rating)

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.