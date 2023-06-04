Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 267,400 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) by 48.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 814,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 267,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.57% of Lamb Weston worth $72,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LW. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 330.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Lamb Weston Stock Up 1.1 %

Lamb Weston stock opened at $113.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.62 and a twelve month high of $115.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $109.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.66.

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The specialty retailer reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.45. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 110.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is presently 29.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $97.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Sharon L. Miller sold 4,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $500,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,733,785. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.