Renaissance Technologies LLC Cuts Position in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 718,878 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 165,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.82% of Sarepta Therapeutics worth $93,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SRPT. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. 87.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $149.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $187.00 to $183.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $173.00 to $151.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $165.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.76.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRPT opened at $125.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $131.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a current ratio of 4.63. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.28 and a 52 week high of $159.89.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.46) by $0.49. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 128.64% and a negative net margin of 114.30%. The firm had revenue of $253.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.20) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -10.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

