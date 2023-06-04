Renaissance Technologies LLC Decreases Position in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its stake in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,255,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.47% of Nomad Foods worth $73,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Portland Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Nomad Foods by 0.7% in the third quarter. Portland Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 183,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Nomad Foods by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 114,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Nomad Foods by 13.3% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 13,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Nomad Foods by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in Nomad Foods by 0.8% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 313,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,451,000 after buying an additional 2,459 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Nomad Foods alerts:

Nomad Foods Stock Performance

Shares of NOMD stock opened at $17.88 on Friday. Nomad Foods Limited has a 12-month low of $12.50 and a 12-month high of $21.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Nomad Foods ( NYSE:NOMD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.08. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 7.87%. The business had revenue of $831.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $811.47 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on NOMD shares. StockNews.com cut Nomad Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Nomad Foods in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Barclays increased their price target on Nomad Foods from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Nomad Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Sunday, February 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Nomad Foods from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.20.

Nomad Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. The firm offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin on April 1, 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nomad Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomad Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.