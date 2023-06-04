Renaissance Technologies LLC Grows Stake in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,437,594 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 299,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in KE were worth $89,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of KE by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 206,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,615,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of KE by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 15,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KE by 16.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in KE by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 60,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in KE by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 24,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 2,431 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BEKE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of KE from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on KE in a research note on Friday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of KE in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of KE from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of KE from $23.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, KE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.52.

KE Stock Performance

KE stock opened at $16.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.01 billion, a PE ratio of 73.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of -1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.07. KE Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $9.09 and a one year high of $21.08.

KE (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.08. KE had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 4.40%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KE Company Profile

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

