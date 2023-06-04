Renaissance Technologies LLC Grows Stock Holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 358.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 643,308 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 503,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $78,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of VMware by 11.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 361,215 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $38,455,000 after acquiring an additional 36,308 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VMware in the third quarter valued at about $224,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of VMware by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 828 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of VMware during the fourth quarter valued at about $355,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of VMware during the third quarter valued at about $3,225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at VMware

In other news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 35,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total value of $4,447,588.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 174,162 shares in the company, valued at $21,688,393.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

VMware Trading Up 3.0 %

NYSE:VMW opened at $137.91 on Friday. VMware, Inc. has a one year low of $103.55 and a one year high of $138.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.52, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.72.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The virtualization software provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 213.51% and a net margin of 9.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of VMware from $135.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Friday. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of VMware from $151.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Friday. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of VMware in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of VMware from $125.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of VMware from $142.50 to $139.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, VMware has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.00.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

