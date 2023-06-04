Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $80.90 Million Stake in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,082,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.48% of Ryanair worth $80,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Ryanair in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in Ryanair in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Ryanair by 399.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 514 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryanair in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Ryanair by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 691 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. 42.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RYAAY. StockNews.com raised shares of Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Ryanair from $115.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Ryanair from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

Ryanair Price Performance

Ryanair Company Profile

Shares of Ryanair stock opened at $106.93 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Ryanair Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $55.90 and a twelve month high of $107.86.

Ryanair Holdings Plc engages in the provision of low fares airline-related services. It also offers ancillary, core air passenger, non-flight scheduled, and internet-related services. It also involved in in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise. It operates through the following segments: Ryanair DAC, Malta Air, and Other Airlines.

