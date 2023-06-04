Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 541,532 Shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) by 36.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,040,232 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 541,532 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.67% of PBF Energy worth $83,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in PBF Energy by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 396,209 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,656,000 after purchasing an additional 43,143 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in PBF Energy during the 1st quarter worth $224,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in PBF Energy by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 51,879 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 18,652 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in PBF Energy during the 1st quarter worth $578,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in PBF Energy by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 308,096 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,508,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PBF shares. StockNews.com started coverage on PBF Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho lowered PBF Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on PBF Energy from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on PBF Energy from $48.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded PBF Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.58.

PBF Energy Stock Performance

Shares of PBF opened at $37.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.75 and a 200-day moving average of $40.03. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.93. PBF Energy Inc. has a one year low of $24.63 and a one year high of $49.00.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 69.19% and a net margin of 6.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that PBF Energy Inc. will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PBF Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. PBF Energy’s payout ratio is 3.10%.

PBF Energy Company Profile

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refinery and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the Refining and Logistics segments. The Refining segment involves refining crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.

Featured Stories

