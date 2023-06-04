Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 255,900 Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,287,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 4.63% of Nu Skin Enterprises worth $96,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at $336,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 39.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 58,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,800,000 after buying an additional 16,431 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth about $385,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 148,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,107,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter. 93.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Nu Skin Enterprises

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, insider Steven Keith Hatchett sold 21,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total value of $841,545.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,321,879.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total value of $81,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,461,014.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Keith Hatchett sold 21,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total transaction of $841,545.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,368 shares in the company, valued at $2,321,879.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,410 shares of company stock worth $1,117,713 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nu Skin Enterprises Stock Performance

Nu Skin Enterprises stock opened at $34.64 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.30. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.95 and a twelve month high of $47.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.49 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.04. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 3.68%. The company had revenue of $481.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. Nu Skin Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Nu Skin Enterprises Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is 101.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on Nu Skin Enterprises from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.33.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development and distribution of beauty and wellness solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mainland China, Americas, South Korea, Southeast Asia/Pacific, EMEA, Japan, Hong Kong/Taiwan, Nu Skin Other, Manufacturing, and Rhyz Other.

