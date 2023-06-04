Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Bought by Payden & Rygel

Payden & Rygel increased its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 50.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 319,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,030 shares during the quarter. Republic Services comprises 2.2% of Payden & Rygel’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Payden & Rygel’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $41,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Republic Services by 44.5% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 357 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Republic Services from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Republic Services in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Republic Services from $154.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Republic Services from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.80.

Republic Services Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of RSG stock traded up $1.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $144.50. The company had a trading volume of 849,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,161,006. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.51. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.72 and a 12 month high of $149.30. The company has a market cap of $45.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.11. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Republic Services news, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 4,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.56, for a total value of $574,842.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 4,304 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.56, for a total transaction of $574,842.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tomago Collins sold 1,545 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total transaction of $202,039.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,386,685.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Group 3. The Group 1 segment focuses on the business of recycling and solid waste in geographic areas located in western United States. The Group 2 segment includes the recycling and solid waste business in geographic areas located in the southeastern and mid-western and the eastern seaboard of the United States.

