Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Shares Acquired by Twin Tree Management LP

Twin Tree Management LP grew its stake in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) by 50.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,967 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 47,489 shares during the quarter. Twin Tree Management LP’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $9,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 378.4% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 421 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on QSR shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.87.

Restaurant Brands International Trading Up 1.4 %

QSR opened at $76.38 on Friday. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a one year low of $46.68 and a one year high of $76.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.78 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.12. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 35.70% and a net margin of 15.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

Restaurant Brands International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 21st. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.07%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Restaurant Brands International news, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.21, for a total transaction of $3,294,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,391 shares in the company, valued at $2,883,815.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Restaurant Brands International news, Director Ali Hedayat sold 7,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.54, for a total transaction of $563,780.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,677 shares in the company, valued at $1,282,289.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.21, for a total value of $3,294,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,391 shares in the company, valued at $2,883,815.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,772 shares of company stock worth $7,366,731 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

See Also

