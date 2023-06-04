Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Retractable Technologies Stock Performance
NYSE:RVP opened at $1.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 8.60, a quick ratio of 6.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 2.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.81. Retractable Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.04 and a twelve month high of $5.17.
Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. Retractable Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.63% and a positive return on equity of 1.39%. The business had revenue of $12.68 million for the quarter.
About Retractable Technologies
Retractable Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and market of safety needle devices for the healthcare industry. It offers injection devices, blood collection devices, and infusion devices. The company was founded by Thomas J. Shaw on May 9, 1994 and is headquartered in Little Elm, TX.
