Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Retractable Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:RVP opened at $1.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 8.60, a quick ratio of 6.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 2.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.81. Retractable Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.04 and a twelve month high of $5.17.

Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. Retractable Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.63% and a positive return on equity of 1.39%. The business had revenue of $12.68 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Retractable Technologies

About Retractable Technologies

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Retractable Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Retractable Technologies by 29.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 3,037 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in Retractable Technologies in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Retractable Technologies in the second quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Retractable Technologies by 190.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 10,625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.46% of the company’s stock.

Retractable Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and market of safety needle devices for the healthcare industry. It offers injection devices, blood collection devices, and infusion devices. The company was founded by Thomas J. Shaw on May 9, 1994 and is headquartered in Little Elm, TX.

