Reviewing Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) and Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT)

Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT – Get Rating) and Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Cyxtera Technologies has a beta of 1.14, meaning that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sportradar Group has a beta of 1.93, meaning that its stock price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cyxtera Technologies and Sportradar Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cyxtera Technologies $746.00 million 0.04 -$355.10 million ($3.56) -0.04 Sportradar Group $769.46 million 17.65 $11.48 million $0.04 305.83

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Sportradar Group has higher revenue and earnings than Cyxtera Technologies. Cyxtera Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sportradar Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

15.1% of Sportradar Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 73.2% of Cyxtera Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 85.0% of Sportradar Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Cyxtera Technologies and Sportradar Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyxtera Technologies -84.13% -116.69% -15.77% Sportradar Group 1.60% 1.50% 0.73%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Cyxtera Technologies and Sportradar Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cyxtera Technologies 2 3 3 0 2.13 Sportradar Group 1 3 5 0 2.44

Cyxtera Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $6.22, indicating a potential upside of 3,808.71%. Sportradar Group has a consensus price target of $14.83, indicating a potential upside of 21.29%. Given Cyxtera Technologies’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Cyxtera Technologies is more favorable than Sportradar Group.

Summary

Sportradar Group beats Cyxtera Technologies on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cyxtera Technologies

Cyxtera Technologies, Inc. provides various data center products and services for enterprises, service providers, and government agencies. It offers retail colocation, interconnection, deployment, and support services; and Bare Metal, an on-demand IT infrastructure solution. The company is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

About Sportradar Group

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name. The company offers mission-critical software, data, and content to sports leagues, betting operators, and media companies. In addition, the company provides sports entertainment, gaming solution, and sports solutions, as well as live streaming solution for online, mobile, and retail sports betting. Further, its software solutions address the entire sports betting value chain from traffic generation and advertising technology to the collection, processing, and extrapolation of data and odds, as well as to visualization solutions, risk management, and platform services. Sportradar Group AG was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in St. Gallen, Switzerland.

