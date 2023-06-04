RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RFIL opened at $4.49 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.17 and its 200 day moving average is $4.78. RF Industries has a 1 year low of $3.78 and a 1 year high of $7.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.21 million, a P/E ratio of 74.83 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The electronics maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.10). RF Industries had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 7.91%. The business had revenue of $18.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.70 million.

In other RF Industries news, Director Mark Keith Holdsworth bought 24,454 shares of RF Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.06 per share, with a total value of $99,283.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 562,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,282,962.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders have acquired 59,759 shares of company stock valued at $247,916 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RFIL. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of RF Industries by 70.3% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,017,650 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,478,000 after acquiring an additional 420,000 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RF Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of RF Industries by 33.9% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 81,018 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 20,508 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of RF Industries by 10.3% in the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 128,684 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of RF Industries by 9.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,284 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,496 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

RF Industries Ltd. engages in the manufacture and market of interconnect products and systems. It operates through the RF Connector and Cable Assembly (RF Connector), and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly (Custom Cabling) segments. The RF Connector segment designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes a broad range of connector and cable products, including coaxial connectors and cable assemblies that are integrated with coaxial connectors, used in telecommunications, information technology, original equipment manufacturers markets, and other end markets.

