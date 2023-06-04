RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft (RKAGY) to Issue Dividend of $0.05 on June 28th

RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RKAGY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, June 2nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.0522 per share on Wednesday, June 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th.

RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $6.75 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.75. RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $6.96 and a twelve month high of $7.07.

RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft

Rhön-Klinikum AG engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates hospitals and medical care centers that offers basic and standard, intermediate, maximum, and specialist care. It offers outpatient-inpatient basic and standard care in portal clinics and medical care centers. The company was founded by Eugen Münch in 1973 and is headquartered in Bad Neustadt an der Saale, Germany.

