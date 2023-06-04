RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft (RKAGY) to Issue Dividend of $0.05 on June 28th

RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RKAGY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, June 2nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.0522 per share on Wednesday, June 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th.
RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance
RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $6.75 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.75. RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $6.96 and a twelve month high of $7.07.
About RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft
