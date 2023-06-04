Ribbon Finance (RBN) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $53.91 Million

Ribbon Finance (RBN) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 3rd. Over the last week, Ribbon Finance has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. Ribbon Finance has a total market capitalization of $53.91 million and approximately $233,714.53 worth of Ribbon Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ribbon Finance token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000592 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Ribbon Finance

Ribbon Finance launched on May 24th, 2021. Ribbon Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 336,479,659 tokens. Ribbon Finance’s official website is www.ribbon.finance. The official message board for Ribbon Finance is ribbonfinance.medium.com. Ribbon Finance’s official Twitter account is @ribbonfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ribbon Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ribbon Finance is a DeFi protocol that offers access to structured crypto products such as options, futures, and fixed income to improve a portfolio’s risk-return profile. RBN is the governance token of Ribbon Finance, used to steward the development of the protocol, align incentives between stakeholders, and unite all Ribbon products under a single umbrella.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ribbon Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ribbon Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ribbon Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

