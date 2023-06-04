Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Price Hits $0.0019 on Top Exchanges

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 4th. In the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ripio Credit Network has a market cap of $974,658.77 and approximately $12,443.82 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ripio Credit Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00006429 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00026562 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00019648 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000094 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015792 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001082 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27,226.55 or 1.00013754 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Token Profile

RCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ripio Credit Network is rcn.finance. Ripio Credit Network’s official message board is medium.com/rcnblog.

Ripio Credit Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ripio Credit Network has a current supply of 999,942,647.353 with 508,404,745.75 in circulation. The last known price of Ripio Credit Network is 0.0019059 USD and is down -3.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $11,398.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rcn.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ripio Credit Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ripio Credit Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

