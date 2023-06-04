Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.25.

Several research firms have issued reports on ROVR. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Rover Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Rover Group in a research report on Friday, April 14th.

In other news, COO Brenton R. Turner sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,108,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,543,150. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 36.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Rover Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rover Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Rover Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new stake in Rover Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rover Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. 82.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ROVR opened at $4.65 on Friday. Rover Group has a 12 month low of $3.14 and a 12 month high of $5.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $856.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.50 and a beta of 1.55.

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Rover Group had a negative net margin of 9.87% and a negative return on equity of 1.32%. The firm had revenue of $41.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Rover Group will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rover Group, Inc operates an online marketplace for pet care worldwide. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, such as doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits, grooming, and training. The company is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

