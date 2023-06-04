Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Price Target Raised to $92.00 at Argus

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Argus from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $72.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Friday, April 28th. They set an overweight rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised Royal Caribbean Cruises from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $85.93.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Price Performance

Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock opened at $86.23 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.05 billion, a PE ratio of -21.19 and a beta of 2.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.96. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 12 month low of $31.09 and a 12 month high of $86.60.

Insider Activity at Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.48. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative return on equity of 25.86% and a negative net margin of 9.72%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($4.57) EPS. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s revenue for the quarter was up 172.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 375,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.74, for a total value of $30,277,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,689,632 shares in the company, valued at $1,670,480,887.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 375,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.74, for a total value of $30,277,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,689,632 shares in the company, valued at $1,670,480,887.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jason T. Liberty sold 36,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $2,922,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 147,078 shares in the company, valued at $11,766,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 729,861 shares of company stock worth $58,020,180. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Royal Caribbean Cruises

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 8,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.7% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 31,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.7% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 25,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. 74.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

(Get Rating)

Royal Caribbean Group is a cruise company, which engages in the ownership and operation of the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises GmbH, which operates the German brands TUI Cruises and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises.

Further Reading

