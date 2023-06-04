Safe (SAFE) Price Up 1.4% This Week

Safe (SAFE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. Over the last seven days, Safe has traded 1.4% higher against the dollar. Safe has a total market capitalization of $125.55 million and approximately $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Safe coin can currently be purchased for approximately $6.03 or 0.00022155 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.65 or 0.00131088 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.47 or 0.00056884 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.77 or 0.00039592 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003698 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000473 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Safe Profile

SAFE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org. The official website for Safe is www.anwang.com. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 6.04083267 USD and is up 0.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Safe Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Safe using one of the exchanges listed above.

