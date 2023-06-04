Saga Communications (NASDAQ:SGA) Coverage Initiated at Noble Financial

Noble Financial assumed coverage on shares of Saga Communications (NASDAQ:SGA – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Saga Communications in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Saga Communications from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th.

Saga Communications Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of SGA opened at $20.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.68 million, a P/E ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.54. Saga Communications has a 12 month low of $19.07 and a 12 month high of $29.75.

Saga Communications Dividend Announcement

Saga Communications ( NASDAQ:SGA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $30.13 million for the quarter. Saga Communications had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 6.80%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. Saga Communications’s payout ratio is currently 68.03%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Saga Communications

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SGA. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Saga Communications by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Saga Communications by 7.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Saga Communications by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 7,476 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Saga Communications in the fourth quarter worth $241,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Saga Communications by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Saga Communications Company Profile

Saga Communications, Inc operates as a broadcasting company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of broadcast properties. The company was founded by Edward K. Christian in 1986 and is headquartered in Grosse Pointe Farms, MI.

