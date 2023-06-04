SALT (SALT) Price Hits $0.0305 on Exchanges

SALT (SALT) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. SALT has a market capitalization of $3.65 million and approximately $11,303.63 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SALT token can now be bought for about $0.0305 or 0.00000112 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, SALT has traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00006422 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00026415 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00019676 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000094 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00015826 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001080 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27,213.45 or 1.00029573 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000095 BTC.

SALT Profile

SALT (SALT) is a token. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,999,995 tokens. SALT’s official Twitter account is @saltlending and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SALT is www.saltlending.com. The official message board for SALT is blog.saltlending.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT (SALT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SALT has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 119,999,995.19035298 in circulation. The last known price of SALT is 0.03028356 USD and is up 3.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $11,848.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saltlending.com/.”

