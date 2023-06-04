Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Sunday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.02-0 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $866.00 million-$874.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $846.30 million. Samsara also updated its Q2 2024 guidance to -$0.03–$0.02 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Samsara from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Samsara from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Samsara from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial started coverage on Samsara in a research report on Friday, April 21st. They set a hold rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Samsara in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a sell rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.30.

Shares of NYSE:IOT opened at $24.31 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.96. The firm has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.72 and a beta of 1.01. Samsara has a fifty-two week low of $8.42 and a fifty-two week high of $25.06.

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $186.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.77 million. Samsara had a negative return on equity of 21.08% and a negative net margin of 34.20%. As a group, research analysts predict that Samsara will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 89,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total value of $1,765,468.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,123,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,084,451.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Samsara news, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 89,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total transaction of $1,765,468.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,123,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,084,451.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO James Andrew Munk sold 3,129 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.11, for a total transaction of $59,795.19. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 362,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,922,272.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,314,254 shares of company stock valued at $102,000,530 in the last ninety days. 66.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Samsara in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Samsara by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Samsara in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Samsara in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in shares of Samsara in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 43.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

