Sapphire Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $16.76 Million (SAPP)

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. Sapphire has a total market capitalization of $16.76 million and $9,847.46 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sapphire coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0125 or 0.00000046 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Sapphire has traded 11.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Sapphire alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,900.99 or 0.06989506 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001400 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.83 or 0.00054525 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.76 or 0.00039566 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00018491 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00017663 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000226 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00006012 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000559 BTC.

Sapphire Coin Profile

SAPP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,360,358,832 coins and its circulating supply is 1,339,769,409 coins. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sapphire’s official website is sappcoin.com.

Buying and Selling Sapphire

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sapphire should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sapphire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sapphire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sapphire and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.