Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $64.53.

SLB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd.

In related news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total transaction of $273,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 207,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,057,480.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Schlumberger news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total value of $1,082,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,393 shares in the company, valued at $3,483,661.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total transaction of $273,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 207,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,057,480.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,944,688 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 172.3% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 269.7% during the first quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Schlumberger stock opened at $46.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $66.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Schlumberger has a twelve month low of $30.65 and a twelve month high of $62.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.07.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The firm had revenue of $7.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Schlumberger will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.17%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

