Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Bought by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 170.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 268,341 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 169,051 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $10,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 23,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 11,144 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 4,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 604.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 7,347 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 111.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 84,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,022,000 after purchasing an additional 44,845 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 121.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 6,132 shares during the period.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHA traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.27. 1,256,075 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 893,721. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.06. The company has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $37.25 and a twelve month high of $46.60.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

