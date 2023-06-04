Seeyond Boosts Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Seeyond lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 158.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,596 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,704 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $4,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GPC. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 55.6% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 37,288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,515,000 after acquiring an additional 13,323 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 45,649 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,921,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.4% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,591 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,925,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 69.3% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 10,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 4,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 264,609 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,512,000 after acquiring an additional 11,256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Genuine Parts

In related news, CEO Paul D. Donahue purchased 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $156.08 per share, with a total value of $249,728.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,727 shares in the company, valued at $9,322,190.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $163.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $189.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Genuine Parts from $186.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Genuine Parts has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.60.

Shares of GPC stock traded up $4.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $153.35. 1,020,340 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 797,346. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.16. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $126.95 and a 12-month high of $187.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.29.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.11. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 32.53%. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. Genuine Parts’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 43.53%.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group, Industrial Parts Group, and Corporate. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

