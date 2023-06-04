Seeyond Boosts Stock Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Seeyond grew its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 74.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,403 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,717 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $5,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ES. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 87.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 2,580 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council purchased a new position in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $386,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 9,547.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 218,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 215,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $277,000. 77.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ES traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $70.01. The company had a trading volume of 2,754,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,976,683. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $67.79 and a 52 week high of $94.41. The company has a market capitalization of $24.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 9.51%. Eversource Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is presently 64.75%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Eversource Energy from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.92.

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution and Water Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

