Seeyond Buys 12,541 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Seeyond increased its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 129.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,244 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,541 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ossiam increased its position in Visa by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 160,867 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $33,422,000 after purchasing an additional 8,197 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 47,979 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $9,968,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance grew its position in shares of Visa by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 13,666 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,839,000 after buying an additional 2,845 shares during the period. Mirova raised its stake in shares of Visa by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Mirova now owns 27,691 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,753,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First City Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Visa by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,269 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

V has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Visa in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Visa from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Raymond James upped their price target on Visa from $281.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.08.

Shares of NYSE:V traded up $2.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $228.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,897,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,784,995. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $228.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $221.67. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.60 and a fifty-two week high of $235.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $428.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.59, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.21% and a net margin of 50.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 24.06%.

In related news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total value of $12,991,420.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 162,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,365,672.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 13,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.26, for a total value of $3,125,731.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,250,437.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total value of $12,991,420.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 162,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,365,672.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 174,277 shares of company stock worth $40,009,794. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

