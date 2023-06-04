Seeyond Has $10.02 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Seeyond lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 103.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,938 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,497 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.0% of Seeyond’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Seeyond’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Totem Point Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 22.0% in the first quarter. Totem Point Management LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,857,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Somerville Kurt F grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 10.3% in the first quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 118 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $2,564,000. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 53.2% in the first quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 144 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.8% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 3,370 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,412,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. 28.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 100,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $1,423,908.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,421,476 shares in the company, valued at $161,385,455.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 415,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.29 per share, for a total transaction of $12,155,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,709,527 shares in the company, valued at $50,072,045.83. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 100,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $1,423,908.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,421,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,385,455.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 732,217 shares of company stock worth $21,135,371 and have sold 787,630 shares worth $32,162,218. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alphabet Stock Up 0.7 %

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $130.00 price target on Alphabet in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $118.00 price target on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.80.

GOOG traded up $0.86 on Friday, hitting $125.23. The company had a trading volume of 19,358,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,361,370. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $111.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.45 and a 12-month high of $127.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.09.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Featured Articles

