Seeyond Has $3.92 Million Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Seeyond boosted its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 173.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,653 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 7,399 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Adobe by 77.9% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,675,704 shares of the software company’s stock worth $560,892,000 after purchasing an additional 733,598 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Adobe by 57.3% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,323,561 shares of the software company’s stock worth $364,245,000 after purchasing an additional 482,400 shares in the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth $33,148,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Adobe by 39.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,553,100 shares of the software company’s stock worth $427,413,000 after purchasing an additional 437,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 729.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 450,833 shares of the software company’s stock worth $124,069,000 after purchasing an additional 396,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE stock traded up $9.62 on Friday, hitting $436.37. 4,334,768 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,669,324. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $374.35 and a 200 day moving average of $356.31. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.73 and a fifty-two week high of $451.15.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 26.32%. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.26 EPS for the current year.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $415.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Adobe from $400.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Friday. Mizuho boosted their target price on Adobe from $370.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Adobe from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their target price on Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $393.65.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.78, for a total transaction of $46,830.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,280,755.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.91, for a total value of $536,865.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 378,965 shares in the company, valued at $135,635,363.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.78, for a total value of $46,830.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,280,755.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,304 shares of company stock valued at $3,055,314. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

