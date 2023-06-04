Seeyond Has $3.99 Million Stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Seeyond increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 128.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,023 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $3,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Alliance raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Mirova purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter worth about $199,000. AXS Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 1,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 9,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,046,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,059,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $589,467,000 after buying an additional 16,237 shares in the last quarter. 71.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on GWW. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $785.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $537.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised W.W. Grainger from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $502.00 to $679.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $730.00 to $760.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $704.88.

W.W. Grainger Stock Performance

W.W. Grainger stock traded up $22.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $677.77. The company had a trading volume of 384,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,618. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $34.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $668.72 and a 200-day moving average of $633.75. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52 week low of $440.48 and a 52 week high of $709.21.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.57 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 61.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 35.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were given a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This is a positive change from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.72. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is 22.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Deidra C. Merriwether sold 4,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $664.66, for a total value of $3,072,723.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,054,739.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 476 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.74, for a total value of $325,460.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,183,553.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Deidra C. Merriwether sold 4,623 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $664.66, for a total value of $3,072,723.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,054,739.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc is a supplier of maintenance, repair, and operating products, with operations in North America, Japan, and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: High-Touch Solutions N.A., Endless Assortment, and Other. The High-Touch Solutions N.A. segment is involved in value-added MRO solutions that are rooted in deep product knowledge and customer expertise.

