Seeyond Increases Stock Holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Seeyond increased its holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares during the period. Incyte accounts for 0.7% of Seeyond’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Seeyond’s holdings in Incyte were worth $6,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INCY. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in Incyte in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Incyte in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Incyte by 91.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Incyte by 76.7% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Incyte by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Incyte from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Incyte from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Incyte from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Incyte from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Incyte from $95.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.50.

INCY traded up $1.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,760,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,581,112. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Incyte Co. has a 1-year low of $60.71 and a 1-year high of $86.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.89.

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. The company was founded in April 1991 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

