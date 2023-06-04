Seeyond Purchases 10,156 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Seeyond boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 25.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 49,589 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,156 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $5,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 53,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $6,355,134.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,770,831.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 53,400 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $6,355,134.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,685 shares in the company, valued at $3,770,831.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 143,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total value of $16,472,801.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 271,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,239,927.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 488,258 shares of company stock worth $56,481,018 in the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $1.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $112.52. 5,792,792 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,144,398. The stock has a market cap of $285.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $113.50 and its 200 day moving average is $110.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.44. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.05 and a 52-week high of $119.65.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 37.92% and a net margin of 22.52%. The firm had revenue of $14.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on MRK. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.75.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.