Seeyond Purchases 67,232 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Seeyond increased its position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 179.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 104,632 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,232 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $4,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ossiam lifted its holdings in BorgWarner by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 6,609 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the 4th quarter worth about $316,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 739,488 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,764,000 after buying an additional 24,700 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in BorgWarner by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 605,252 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $24,361,000 after buying an additional 41,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in BorgWarner by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 14,105 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares during the period. 91.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BorgWarner Stock Up 5.3 %

BWA traded up $2.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.68. 3,126,093 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,323,153. BorgWarner Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.14 and a fifty-two week high of $51.14. The stock has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 5.97%. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BWA has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on BorgWarner from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays decreased their price objective on BorgWarner from $62.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Citigroup dropped their target price on BorgWarner from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of BorgWarner from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.73.

Insider Transactions at BorgWarner

In related news, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 7,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.45, for a total transaction of $318,839.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,441 shares in the company, valued at $3,397,802.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 7,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.45, for a total value of $318,839.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 76,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,397,802.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 6,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.87, for a total value of $350,443.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,429,701.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,272 shares of company stock worth $679,090 in the last quarter. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BorgWarner Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

Featured Articles

