Seeyond Raises Stock Holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Seeyond boosted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 123.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 112,952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 62,313 shares during the quarter. The Hartford Financial Services Group accounts for approximately 0.8% of Seeyond’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Seeyond’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $8,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,134,713 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,185,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383,232 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,457,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $488,795,000 after buying an additional 47,664 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,649,095 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $349,947,000 after buying an additional 147,509 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,612,529 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $403,036,000 after buying an additional 307,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,468,502 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $276,778,000 after purchasing an additional 126,893 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at The Hartford Financial Services Group

In other news, EVP Amy Stepnowski sold 336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total transaction of $26,070.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,844 shares in the company, valued at $298,255.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,029 shares of company stock worth $74,512. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Up 2.4 %

HIG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $100.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $104.00 price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. 888 restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $78.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.15.

HIG traded up $1.66 on Friday, hitting $70.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,530,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,672,908. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.13. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.17 and a 12-month high of $79.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.86.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.68. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 8.33%. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.26%.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, Hartford Funds, and Corporate. The Commercial Lines segment provides workers’ compensation, property, automobile, liability and umbrella coverage under several different products.

