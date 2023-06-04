Seeyond Sells 34,345 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Seeyond reduced its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 27.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,345 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola makes up about 0.6% of Seeyond’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Seeyond’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $5,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 956.1% in the fourth quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.80.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

Coca-Cola Price Performance

In other news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 253,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.63, for a total value of $16,104,880.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 184,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,743,743.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Coca-Cola news, insider Henrique Braun sold 16,950 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $1,085,308.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,682,196.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 253,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.63, for a total value of $16,104,880.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 184,563 shares in the company, valued at $11,743,743.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 466,473 shares of company stock worth $29,648,159 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Coca-Cola stock traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.16. 15,259,845 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,304,732. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $54.01 and a 12-month high of $65.47. The company has a market cap of $264.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.82, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.96% and a net margin of 22.69%. The firm had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.70%.

Coca-Cola Profile

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.