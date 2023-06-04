Seven Eight Capital LP Buys Shares of 11,641 The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE)

Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Buckle by 31.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 89,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,973,000 after purchasing an additional 21,310 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Buckle by 51.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Buckle by 2.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 628,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,758,000 after purchasing an additional 17,592 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Buckle by 1.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Buckle by 7.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.99% of the company’s stock.

Buckle stock opened at $32.81 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.04. The Buckle, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.50 and a twelve month high of $50.35.

Buckle ( NYSE:BKE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 26th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $282.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.30 million. Buckle had a net margin of 18.37% and a return on equity of 60.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. Buckle’s payout ratio is 28.75%.

BKE has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered Buckle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 29th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Buckle in a report on Monday, April 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock.

The Buckle, Inc engages in the business of retailing medium to better-priced casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for fashion-conscious young men and women. The firm is also involved in the provision of customer services such as free hemming, free gift-packaging, easy layaways, private label credit card, and guest loyalty program.

