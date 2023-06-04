Seven Eight Capital LP Has $629,000 Holdings in LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC)

Seven Eight Capital LP trimmed its stake in LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 71,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,511 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in LendingClub were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LC. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of LendingClub by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 62,787 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management raised its holdings in LendingClub by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 23,405 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of LendingClub by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,249 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LendingClub by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,298 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of LendingClub by 8.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,792 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares during the period. 81.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at LendingClub

In other LendingClub news, Director Stephen M. Cutler acquired 7,407 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.75 per share, for a total transaction of $49,997.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 14,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,940.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Stephen M. Cutler bought 7,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.80 per share, with a total value of $49,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,399 shares in the company, valued at $50,313.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen M. Cutler purchased 7,407 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.75 per share, with a total value of $49,997.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,940.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LendingClub Price Performance

LC stock opened at $8.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.34 and its 200-day moving average is $8.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $948.96 million, a PE ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.92. LendingClub Co. has a 1 year low of $6.30 and a 1 year high of $16.41.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $245.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.32 million. LendingClub had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 22.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that LendingClub Co. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on LC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of LendingClub from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on LendingClub in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on LendingClub in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, LendingClub currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

LendingClub Profile

(Get Rating)

LendingClub Corp. engages in an online marketplace that facilitates loans to borrowers and investments. It operates through the LendingClub Bank and LendingClub Corporation (Parent Only) segments. The LendingClub Bank segment offers a full complement of financial products and solutions, including loans, leases and deposits.

