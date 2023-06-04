Seven Eight Capital LP Invests $500,000 in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI)

Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 30,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OI. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 104.9% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in O-I Glass in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in O-I Glass by 251.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in O-I Glass in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in O-I Glass in the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. 93.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on OI. Barclays increased their price target on O-I Glass from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of O-I Glass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on O-I Glass from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on O-I Glass from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.70.

OI opened at $21.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.99, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.17. O-I Glass, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.60 and a twelve month high of $23.52.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 10.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

